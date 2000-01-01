How can I get a “WhiteList”?

A quick note on "WhiteLists" : the current meta doesn't quite match our vision. We feel that it's more rewarding to hand out future perks to be used in the project than to give a "right to mint".



But we are aware that it is expected by many and that it’s a token of appreciation for someone’s involvement, so we are not closed to the idea; we just think that it needs to be done intelligently, and the strategy is still being defined by the team at the moment.



At the moment, the only “WhiteList” spots being given are through partnerships with other projects.



Whatever happens we will recognize the people who are really interested in ChainZoku.