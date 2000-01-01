Wen?
ChainZoku is an interactive story in a fictional world that our team dreamed up. Inspired by our love for fashion, anime, gaming and great stories, we created Zokus so you can join this world and stand for your clan.
*We’re keeping some Zokus in reserve, so we can reward our community and collaborators.
Mint Your Clan
The Onizoku are the clan of the Earthand tradition. Through their embraceof the old shamanic ways, they have,over time, developed psychic abilities,and a peculiar range of physical traits.They cherish spirituality and tend tofavor nature over anything else.
The BosoZoku stand on the side ofstate-of the-art technology. They relyon robotics and networks for theirupgraded bodies which grant themout-of-this-world abilities. Theythrive in noisy arcades and packedkonbini stores.
Be part of the story.Each Zoku will see its own pathevolve along the main story,every week. Zokus will receivedrops, and some will be physicallyupgraded - never downgraded.
Evolving NFTs are the future. Your Zokuwill follow its own path, and always beunique. We have worked with our team ofdevelopers to create a live, browser-basedcustomisation module for the Zokus. Loadsof new items will progressively beintroduced, through drops &collaborations.
Each week, the story will unfoldthrough a different Jump (manga),and the Zokus themselves will beimpacted. Look out for a lot ofsurprises! Drawn by Nui Vagab,written by Florent Hauchard, withhelp from Théodore Bonnet, themanga is split in 4 arcs & 24weekly issues for season 1.
For the past 12 months, our goal hasbeen to build the best possible product,design, user experience and universe.We focused on creating original, fashion-forward clothing & accessories, on makingsomething different, on creating a coherentuniverse for the Zokus. We are heavilydetail-oriented and it will show!
ChainZoku will be launching with 6months worth of content, ready to go.Right after their arrival in Tōdai City,Zokus will not go a week without newcontent. A new adventure awaits forthe next 24 weeks!
Community is everything in thisday and age. It is at the heart ofour vision to always engage with theZokus, wherever they may be. Besidesthe many events & surprises to come,we are also keen on being transparenton our work, with regular updates tothe community.
We gathered a team of specialists,both for the technical (Web3 development,Crypto, Law, Marketing, Front-end Development)and creative sides (Fashion Design, Illustration,Graphic Design, 3D Art & Video Game Design,Video Animation), and we intend to growthis team with more and more skilledindividuals as time goes by.
ChainZoku is built with long-term inmind. During and after season 1, ourgoal is to progressively build a multimediafranchise. Through the many talents wealready have in the team, and with thehelp of new ones. We’ve already startedto work on the future of ChainZoku forthe years to come, to be built alongwith all the Zokus.
4 ARCS / 6 MONTHS / 24 JUMPS
It’s the D-Day! Mint your randomly generated bunshin, directly on our website. Your clan will also be attributed at random. It will be generated on the Ethereum blockchain and attributed to your wallet. The design reveal will happen 1 week after mint. What will it be? Boso or Oni?
Directly after getting your Zoku, you’ll be able to lock it, and start earning rewards, as well as go on different quests. The longer you lock your Zoku, the more choice you’ll have in your claimable rewards.
The story begins! Jumps 1 to 6. every week, a new ChainZoku Jump from your local (online) konbini, the Japanese way! Each story will elaborate on the lore and bring in a lot of surprises, with direct impact on the Zoku’s themselves.
Discover your Zoku’s destiny as the story unfolds. Whatever happens, it can only make it better.
At the end of ARC 1, every Zoku owner will receive a free, claimable drop of a ChainZoku can from the vending machine, which will be a customization element for their Zoku. These assets can be equipped, or traded - for other items, or on the secondary markets.
With 8 years of experience in creative direction, illustration and fashion design, he also single-handedly came up with the whole lore of ChainZoku.
An IFM Paris graduate, Arthur worked for several fashion brands as both designer and product manager. He’s making sure that the ChainZoku experience is as cool as possible.
3D artist and designer, he has worked with the likes of Ubisoft and smaller indie studios. He is the wunderkind behind our designs; hard-working and super talented, he is a great cornerstone for us.
Illustrator and artist, Nui is drawing the entire 24 mangas for ChainZoku season 1. His work blends cinematic references and personal experience, creating unique characters and universes.
Paiheme is a long-time friend of the team. He is a talented artist, illustrator and business-owner. His work reinterprets the codes of vintage and Japanese ads, with nods to modern pop culture.
A multi-disciplinary studio, making smart contracts and websites. They focus on creating unique experiences for top Web3 creators.
Louis is a jack of all trades, expert community builder, Discord, Twitch and IT wizard. You know you can rely on him when you need to get stuff done; and he always has really cool ideas.