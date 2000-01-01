pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation
pink cloud formation pink cloud formation

Mint your Zoku. Take a side.

Two guys leaning against a vending machine, containing colourful cans.
ThecityofTōdaiwasablooming
metropolis.Noisyandcrowded,yet
thekindofplaceyoufallinlovewith.
Aftertheinfamouseventsof2030,
thecitywastornapartandalmost
wipedout.Nowrebuilttoitsformer
glory,thusbeginsthe
ChainZokusaga.
Zokus

ChainZoku is an interactive story in a fictional world that our team dreamed up. Inspired by our love for fashion, anime, gaming and great stories, we created Zokus so you can join this world and stand for your clan.

Wen?

05 - 31

Public Holders

0%

Chainzoku

100%

*We’re keeping some Zokus in reserve, so we can reward our community and collaborators.

Graphic sticker of a mushroom on fire

Mint Your Clan

Graphic sticker of a mushroom on fire

Mint Your Clan

mintyourclan

Picture without description

OniZoku

The Onizoku are the clan of the Earthand tradition. Through their embraceof the old shamanic ways, they have,over time, developed psychic abilities,and a peculiar range of physical traits.They cherish spirituality and tend tofavor nature over anything else.

Picture without description

BosoZoku

The BosoZoku stand on the side ofstate-of the-art technology. They relyon robotics and networks for theirupgraded bodies which grant themout-of-this-world abilities. Theythrive in noisy arcades and packedkonbini stores.

Outlined letters of the name of the character.
Picture without description

OniZoku

The Onizoku are the clan of the Earthand tradition. Through their embraceof the old shamanic ways, they have,over time, developed psychic abilities,and a peculiar range of physical traits.They cherish spirituality and tend tofavor nature over anything else.

Outlined letters of the name of the character.
Picture without description

BosoZoku

The BosoZoku stand on the side ofstate-of the-art technology. They relyon robotics and networks for theirupgraded bodies which grant themout-of-this-world abilities. Theythrive in noisy arcades and packedkonbini stores.

  • Chainzoku card

    01

    Destiny

    Be part of the story.Each Zoku will see its own pathevolve along the main story,every week. Zokus will receivedrops, and some will be physicallyupgraded - never downgraded.

  • Chainzoku card

    02

    Custom

    Evolving NFTs are the future. Your Zokuwill follow its own path, and always beunique. We have worked with our team ofdevelopers to create a live, browser-basedcustomisation module for the Zokus. Loadsof new items will progressively beintroduced, through drops &collaborations.

  • Chainzoku card

    03

    WeeklyJumps

    Each week, the story will unfoldthrough a different Jump (manga),and the Zokus themselves will beimpacted. Look out for a lot ofsurprises! Drawn by Nui Vagab,written by Florent Hauchard, withhelp from Théodore Bonnet, themanga is split in 4 arcs & 24weekly issues for season 1.

  • Chainzoku card

    04

    Product

    For the past 12 months, our goal hasbeen to build the best possible product,design, user experience and universe.We focused on creating original, fashion-forward clothing & accessories, on makingsomething different, on creating a coherentuniverse for the Zokus. We are heavilydetail-oriented and it will show!

  • Chainzoku card

    05

    Content

    ChainZoku will be launching with 6months worth of content, ready to go.Right after their arrival in Tōdai City,Zokus will not go a week without newcontent. A new adventure awaits forthe next 24 weeks!

  • Chainzoku card

    06

    Community

    Community is everything in thisday and age. It is at the heart ofour vision to always engage with theZokus, wherever they may be. Besidesthe many events & surprises to come,we are also keen on being transparenton our work, with regular updates tothe community.

  • Chainzoku card

    07

    Team

    We gathered a team of specialists,both for the technical (Web3 development,Crypto, Law, Marketing, Front-end Development)and creative sides (Fashion Design, Illustration,Graphic Design, 3D Art & Video Game Design,Video Animation), and we intend to growthis team with more and more skilledindividuals as time goes by.

  • Chainzoku card

    08

    Vision

    ChainZoku is built with long-term inmind. During and after season 1, ourgoal is to progressively build a multimediafranchise. Through the many talents wealready have in the team, and with thehelp of new ones. We’ve already startedto work on the future of ChainZoku forthe years to come, to be built alongwith all the Zokus.

CUSTOM
YOUR ZOKU

3D CUSTOMISATION

ROADMAP

Graphic sticker of the head of a small character

4 ARCS / 6 MONTHS / 24 JUMPS

ARC1

THAT’S WHERE IT STARTS!
Graphic sticker of the cup with a boba tea
thumbnail roadmap part, tag

Time to enroll!

It’s the D-Day! Mint your randomly generated bunshin, directly on our website. Your clan will also be attributed at random. It will be generated on the Ethereum blockchain and attributed to your wallet. The design reveal will happen 1 week after mint. What will it be? Boso or Oni?

thumbnail roadmap part, tag

Lock & Collect

Directly after getting your Zoku, you’ll be able to lock it, and start earning rewards, as well as go on different quests. The longer you lock your Zoku, the more choice you’ll have in your claimable rewards.

thumbnail roadmap part, tag

Weekly Jumps 1 to 6

The story begins! Jumps 1 to 6. every week, a new ChainZoku Jump from your local (online) konbini, the Japanese way! Each story will elaborate on the lore and bring in a lot of surprises, with direct impact on the Zoku’s themselves.

thumbnail roadmap part, tag

Destiny

Discover your Zoku’s destiny as the story unfolds. Whatever happens, it can only make it better.

thumbnail roadmap part, tag

Claimable Drop

At the end of ARC 1, every Zoku owner will receive a free, claimable drop of a ChainZoku can from the vending machine, which will be a customization element for their Zoku. These assets can be equipped, or traded - for other items, or on the secondary markets.

Picture without description
Picture without description
White border

Time to enroll!

It’s the D-Day! Mint your randomly generated Zoku, directly on our website. It will be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and attributed to your wallet. You’ll instantly know which clan you’re in, and the final design will be revealed a week later. What will it be: Boso or Oni?

Picture without description
THAT'S WHERE IT STARTS!
Picture without description
White border

Lock & Collect

Get your Zoku, lock it and start earning Goen! From day 1, you’ll be able to head over to the Outson and grab new gear for your Zoku! The store shelves will regularly be restocked.

Picture without description
Picture without description
White border

Weekly
Jumps 1 to 6

The story begins! Jumps 1 to 6. Every week, a new ChainZoku Jump from your local (online) konbini, the Japanese way! Each story will elaborate on the lore and bring in a lot of surprises, with direct impact on the Zokus themselves.

Picture without description
Picture without description
White border

Destiny

Discover your Zoku’s destiny as the story unfolds. Whatever happens, it can only make it better. If your Zoku has a secret ‘Destiny’ attribute, consider yourself lucky.

Picture without description
Picture without description
White border

First Drop

A the end of ARC 1, every Zoku owner will receive a free can drop, holding an item. The longer you lock your Zoku, the more choice you’ll have in your reward. These items are also NFTs and can be equipped, or traded.

Picture without description

Arc2

unlocked 6 weeks after reveal

Arc3

unlocked 12 weeks after reveal

Arc4

unlocked 18 weeks after reveal

  • Picture without description

    Florent
    Creative Director

    With 8 years of experience in creative direction, illustration and fashion design, he also single-handedly came up with the whole lore of ChainZoku.

  • Picture without description

    Arthur
    Marketing Director

    An IFM Paris graduate, Arthur worked for several fashion brands as both designer and product manager. He’s making sure that the ChainZoku experience is as cool as possible.

  • Picture without description

    Hugo
    Lead 3D Artist

    3D artist and designer, he has worked with the likes of Ubisoft and smaller indie studios. He is the wunderkind behind our designs; hard-working and super talented, he is a great cornerstone for us.

  • Picture without description

    Nui Vagab
    Comic book artist

    Illustrator and artist, Nui is drawing the entire 24 mangas for ChainZoku season 1. His work blends cinematic references and personal experience, creating unique characters and universes.

  • Picture without description

    Paiheme
    Illustrator

    Paiheme is a long-time friend of the team. He is a talented artist, illustrator and business-owner. His work reinterprets the codes of vintage and Japanese ads, with nods to modern pop culture.

  • Picture without description

    Miinded Studio
    Dev team

    A multi-disciplinary studio, making smart contracts and websites. They focus on creating unique experiences for top Web3 creators.

  • Picture without description

    Shytoos
    Community / IT Specialist

    Louis is a jack of all trades, expert community builder, Discord, Twitch and IT wizard. You know you can rely on him when you need to get stuff done; and he always has really cool ideas.

    FAQ

  • What is ChainZoku?

    The name ChainZoku stands for ‘Chain’, as in blockchain technology, and ‘Zoku’, which means ‘Tribe’ or ‘Family‘ in Japanese.

    ChainZoku will be a multimedia experience powered by NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain.

    Launching with 6 months of quality-first content, the project will feature, among many other things:

    • High-quality 3D Zokus, with dozens of ways to customize them throughout season 1.
    • A groundbreaking customization interface, directly on our website, made by our team.
    • 24 mangas (6 months) coming out on a weekly basis. Hand-drawn by Nui Vagab, they will feature cover arts by different illustrators from all over the world
    • A wide and rich lore and storytelling, with events happening every single week, most of them with a direct, positive impact on the community and the Zokus themselves
    • A long-term, community-oriented vision with a team ready to keep delivering along the way

  • What is the roadmap for ChainZoku?

    We have imagined ChainZoku like a series, divided into multiple seasons. Season 1 will be starting on the day of the mint and last for 24 weeks (6 months). Season 2 will begin soon after. We will engage with our community of Zokus throughout the process in order to make sure our ambitions match those of our holders.

    Our intent is to turn ChainZoku into a company bridging the digital and physical worlds and develop into a fully-fledged brand & license.

  • What are the clans?

    In the world of ChainZoku, 2 separate clans live with opposite views of the world live together.

    The OniZoku are the clan of the earth and tradition. Through their embrace of the old shamanic ways, they have, over time, developed psychic abilities, and a peculiar range of physical traits. They cherish spirituality and tend to favor nature over anything else.

    The BosoZoku are a group of tech-savvy kids with a dream : building the society of the future. Digital souls always plugged into the Network, you can find them hanging out in noisy arcades and packed konbini stores.

    Being part of clan will mean that you will receive items specific to this one clan, you will be working together with you clanmates, and your destiny will depend on what happens to the members throughout the story.

  • Wen mint?

    We do not want to give an exact date at the moment as we have to make sure that everything is 100% ready before launch.

  • Where can I follow for updates?

    ChainZoku will be mostly active on Twitter and Discord, but also on Instagram and YouTube.

  • What is the minting process and price?

    We are still exploring different options and we keep the community posted as soon as possible. We want to make sure to have a minting experience that is both fair and smooth.

  • What will be the secondary markets?

    After mint, the ChainZoku NFTs will be available on OpenSea and LooksRare, as well as other relevant platforms at the time.

  • How can I get a “WhiteList”?

    A quick note on "WhiteLists" : the current meta doesn't quite match our vision. We feel that it's more rewarding to hand out future perks to be used in the project than to give a "right to mint".

    But we are aware that it is expected by many and that it’s a token of appreciation for someone’s involvement, so we are not closed to the idea; we just think that it needs to be done intelligently, and the strategy is still being defined by the team at the moment.

    At the moment, the only “WhiteList” spots being given are through partnerships with other projects.

    Whatever happens we will recognize the people who are really interested in ChainZoku.
Picture without description